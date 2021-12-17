Watch
Richmond Police looking for missing man with health issues

Richmond Police Department
Joseph Russell
Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 18:54:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who has been reported missing by his family.

Joseph Russell, 36, was reported missing earlier this week after his family has not had any contact with him since August. Mr. Russell suffers from health issues. He has been known to frequent the area near the Church Hill North neighborhood. His photo is attached.

Russell is approximately 5’ 10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

