Man charged with child sex crimes found with 11-year-old at New Kent motel

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A North Carolina man charged with child sex crimes was discovered at a New Kent County motel Saturday with a Virginia girl he met on social media, according to authorities.

New Kent County Sheriff Joe McLaughlin Jr. said deputies were called at 9:40 a.m. about an 11-year-old girl who had run away from her home in the eastern part of the county.

McLaughlin said investigators discovered the child might be with a man she had been chatting with had been chatting with on social media.

"The victim was located with the 25-year-old male in a nearby motel in our county," McLaughlin said. "The 11-year-old female victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for a complete evaluation."

New Kent County Sheriff’s Office Jose Martinez Marmolejo

Deputies arrested Jose Martinez Marmolejo of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Investigators said Marmolejo drove from North Carolina "to make contact with the victim."

Marmolejo was charged with rape, production of child pornography, abduction and other "serious charges related to crimes against a child," McLaughlin said.

Marmolejo, who is being held at Henrico Jail East without bond, is awaiting arraignment in New Kent Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

"No additional information will be released as this investigation involves a juvenile and the welfare of the victim is paramount," McLaughlin said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.