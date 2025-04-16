Watch Now
Chesterfield teenager dies from gunshot wound, suspects charged with murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man who was shot earlier this month in Chesterfield has died from his injuries, leading to upgraded charges against two teenage suspects.

Jose L. Barrera-Pinzon was shot on April 8 in the 6200 block of Bimini Court. Chesterfield Police responded to the scene at approximately 10:20 p.m. Officers found Barrera-Pinzon suffering from a gunshot wound and provided medical aid before he was transported to a local hospital. He died on April 11.

Police have arrested two juvenile suspects, one aged 16 and the other 17, and initially charged them with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted robbery. Following Barrera-Pinzon’s death, those charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder. The suspects are currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

The police investigation is ongoing. Authorities encourage anyone with information to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

