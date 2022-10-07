Chesterfield mom knew something was wrong after she texted her daughter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When Staci Barksdale's text and call to her daughter Jordan went unanswered, the Chesterfield mother knew something was wrong.

She was right.

Jordan was driving home from her boyfriend's house in January 2021 when another driver, who'd been drinking and was distracted by her cell phone, crashed head-on into Jordan's car.

Jordan Barksdale, 23, was killed in the crash.

Barksdale family photo Jordan Barksdale

This week, her mother shared Jordan's story as part of the Chesterfield Police Department's "In Memory Of" campaign. The hope being someone will see the video and make better choices while driving.

"Drunk driving and fatal accidents just, unfortunately, seem to keep happening over and over," Barksdale said.

The driver who killed Jordan pled guilty following her arrest and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

"If you choose to do those things and then choose to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, you should be ashamed of yourself," Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze said. "This is unacceptable."

