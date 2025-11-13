Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colonial Heights Animal Control services supervisor charged with animal cruelty in Sussex County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 13, 2025
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — An employee of Colonial Heights Animal Control and Shelter is charged with animal cruelty in Sussex County.

According to Colonial Heights Police, Hannah Jones, an animal control services supervisor, was served with charges out of Sussex County on Sept. 30.

Police said Jones was "immediately placed into administrative assignment" and will not be at the shelter until the investigation has included.

CBS 6 has reached out to the Sussex County Sheriff's Office and Colonial Heights Animal Control for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

