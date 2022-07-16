Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of shooting at 3 Richmond officers faces new charges

Jonathan Wilson, 51, is being held without bond.
Richmond Police Generic Crime Scene Tape Day
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 19:09:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man accused of shooting at a group of Richmond Police officers two months ago is facing new charges.

Jonathan Wilson, 51, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on May 9 where Wilson is accused of shooting at officers after hiding behind a home on Richmond’s Southside.

The officers were not injured.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Wilson is also a suspect in a robbery and assault at an ATM on April 26.

Wilson, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be back in court September 9.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone