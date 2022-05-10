Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CI Sources: Man accused of shooting RPD officers considered suspect in robbery, assault

Jonathan Wilson, 51, will soon face charges for the attempted capital murder of a police officer in connection with the shooting that happened on Saturday night.
Richmond Police generic.PNG
Posted at 11:15 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 23:15:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man accused of shooting at a group of Richmond Police officers is behind bars on Monday night.

Three RPD officers were shot on Saturday night but none of them were injured. Neighbors said they saw K9s in the area searching for a suspect. The man was taken into custody after hiding behind a Southside Richmond home.

Jonathan Wilson, 51, will soon face charges for the attempted capital murder of a police officer in connection with the incident.

"You're going to be in there for a very long time unless you just had no other place and that was the quickest way," Cee Cee Byrd, who works in the Southside area, said.

Sources told Jon Burkett that detectives believe Wilson is the man captured in a surveillance photo that was taken during a robbery and the beating of a woman at an ATM in Southside Plaza on April 26.

"Pay attention to your surroundings," Byrd said.

Byrd works not far from where the ATM robbery happened and has a handful of tips for those who want to stay safe.

"We walk out together. Don't walk out one at a time. Be careful and if you have to go somewhere around here at night, go with somebody, especially as a woman. Not only because of robberies but everything else that's going on," Byrd said.

Wilson is being held without bond at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone