CI Sources: Man accused of shooting RPD officers considered suspect in robbery, assault

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man accused of shooting at a group of Richmond Police officers is behind bars on Monday night.

Three RPD officers were shot on Saturday night but none of them were injured. Neighbors said they saw K9s in the area searching for a suspect. The man was taken into custody after hiding behind a Southside Richmond home.

Jonathan Wilson, 51, will soon face charges for the attempted capital murder of a police officer in connection with the incident.

"You're going to be in there for a very long time unless you just had no other place and that was the quickest way," Cee Cee Byrd, who works in the Southside area, said.

Sources told Jon Burkett that detectives believe Wilson is the man captured in a surveillance photo that was taken during a robbery and the beating of a woman at an ATM in Southside Plaza on April 26.

"Pay attention to your surroundings," Byrd said.

Byrd works not far from where the ATM robbery happened and has a handful of tips for those who want to stay safe.

"We walk out together. Don't walk out one at a time. Be careful and if you have to go somewhere around here at night, go with somebody, especially as a woman. Not only because of robberies but everything else that's going on," Byrd said.

Wilson is being held without bond at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.