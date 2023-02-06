Vigil honors Chesterfield man slain near apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield neighborhood came together Sunday afternoon to honor the life of Jonathan Starks.

A candlelight vigil was held for the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed just a few hundred feet from his apartment door.

Starks was found dead in the parking lot of the Bend 804 apartments on Burnt Oak Drive early the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2.

Those who knew Starks gathered and the apartment complex to share memories.

"It's good to know that he reached a lot of people," Kisha Starks, "That's what means the most. I didn't know he reached so many people. It meant a whole lot... I'm just thankful to know that he did that."

Police said 21-year-old Keyon C. Eaglin of Midlothian and 21-year-old Genesis L. Covington of Chesterfield were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Starks' death. Both are being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

"The investigation indicates that both Eaglin and Covington were known to Starks," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

RELATED: Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood remembered as 'helpful, uplifting'

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.