Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed early Thursday morning in Chesterfield as 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks.

"At about 12:49 a.m., police responded to a report that a person had been shot in the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting at an apartment complex off Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway. "Starks, of the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have not yet released additional information about Starks, nor information about a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.