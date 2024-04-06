Watch Now
Jon Burkett, Laura French take part in Moseley Elementary's Career Day

Posted at 8:30 AM, Apr 06, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crime Insider Jon Burkett and award-winning investigative reporter Laura French recently took part in Career Day at Moseley Elementary in Chesterfield County. They were joined by our friends at Puritan Cleaners and the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Check out the video above to see some photos from their visit.

