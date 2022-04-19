Watch
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

Jim Watson/AP
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:56:04-04

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.”

Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018.

The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers.

Depp added that he’s concerned for his children and the people who have believed in him.

Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

