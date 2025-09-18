Why is the John Rolfe YMCA in western Henrico closing?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The YMCA’s gym-within-a-grocery-store location in western Henrico is set to close permanently after two decades. The YMCA of Greater Richmond announced earlier this week that the John Rolfe Family YMCA located at 2244 John Rolfe Parkway inside a Publix store will be shutting down Oct. 31. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
