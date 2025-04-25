Republican candidate John Reid addresses photos: 'I'm mad as hell'

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican candidate for Virginia's lieutenant governor John Reid is speaking out after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked him to drop out of the race.

The request, first reported by The Richmonder, came in response to allegations that a social media account with the same handle that Reid uses had shared sexually explicit content online.

A statement from Gov. Youngkin's PAC to The Richmonder confirmed the governor saw the content Thursday night and called Reid to ask him to leave the race Friday morning.

When Fairfax County supervisor Pat Herrity dropped out of the race earlier this week, Reid became the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor. Reid, a conservative radio host, is Virginia’s first openly gay candidate from either party for statewide office.

Watch: John Reid on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

John Reid on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

Reid addressed the supposed "sexually explicit content" in a video statement Friday night.

Reid claims he received a call two weeks ago from a "local religious activist" and two other people who mentioned photos that would "destroy my life and I would never work in all of America again."

When Reid asked for evidence of the photos, he says he was shown three photos of himself at a drag show in downtown Richmond.

"As I've said over and over on the radio and in my speeches, drag is not for kids, but really who cares what adults watch or what they do in an of age restaurant or bar or club. That extortion and smear attempt was ridiculous and I refused to back down and I decided not to tell the press or the general public about it," he said.

Reid said that once Herrity dropped out of the race, he started receiving demands to drop out because "supposedly Christian voters would never support me and it was inevitable that I would destroy the ticket and destroy Virginia."

"What's happened today was my worst fear, a total fabricated internet lie so basic that a middle schooler could have constructed it. It's predictable, but what I didn't expect was the governor I have always supported to call and demand my resignation without even showing me the supposed evidence or offering me a chance to respond. I did not accept that, and I deeply resent it," Reid said.

Reid says someone created a social media account using his Instagram handle and reposted nude photos of "other people, models and porn models." It's unclear if the photos from the drag show were also posted to the account.

"What's happened today was my worst fear, a total fabricated internet lie so basic that a middle schooler could have constructed it. It's predictable, but what I didn't expect was the governor I have always supported to call and demand my resignation without even showing me the supposed evidence or offering me a chance to respond. I did not accept that, and I deeply resent it," he said. "Why am I the candidate who has to answer these questions on this topic? Let's be honest, it's because I'm openly gay and I have never bowed down to the establishment and I will not."

Reid ended his statement by saying he would not back down.

CBS 6 has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube