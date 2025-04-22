Virginia Republicans have historic ticket for upcoming gubernatorial election with Sears, Reid, Miyares

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans now have a historic ticket for the upcoming 2025 gubernatorial election with Winsome Earl-Sears, John Reid and Jason Miyares.

Monday, Pat Herrity, a Fairfax County supervisor, announced his withdrawal from the race for lieutenant governor, paving the way for Reid, a former political aide and radio personality, to run unopposed in the primary. If elected, Reid would become Virginia's first openly gay lieutenant governor.

“As I hope my travels across the state and work ethic have demonstrated, I take my new responsibility as the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor seriously. I will continue to work hard to be worthy of this opportunity and to earn every vote of Republicans, Democrats, and all those looking for a voice across Virginia," Reid said in a Monday news release.

Earl-Sears is the first Black woman to run as the Republican nominee for governor while, Miyares, seeking re-election, is the first Hispanic man to be elected attorney general in Virginia.

"So it's a very diverse ticket but interestingly enough, of course, is that Republicans are the group that’s basically said over the years they’re not so invested in identity politics. So I’m not sure how much they are going to lean into that, but certainly there’s going to be some opportunity there," political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said.

The 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 4. As the candidates prepare for the campaign ahead, their unique backgrounds are expected to influence the political discourse leading up to the election.

