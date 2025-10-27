Remembering Johnny Mazza Jr.: Longtime Medallion Pools owner killed in UTV crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Johnny Mazza Jr., the longtime owner of Medallion Pools in Colonial Heights, was killed in a UTV crash over the weekend.

According to a release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash happened in the 20300 block of Little Road on Saturday.

Mazza was 73 at the time of his death.

His father, John Mazza Sr., opened Medallion Pools in 1960.

In addition to being a small business owner, Mazza had a passion for aviation, appearing on CBS 6 multiple times over the years. He was featured in an installment of "Wayne's World" in 2019.

In 2015, Mazza was inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame for his work as an advocate. Mazza served on the Virginia Aviation Board, the Virginia Transportation Safety Board, the Chesterfield County Airport Advisory Board and the Dinwiddie Airport and Industrial Authority.

Watch: How pool king became ace pilot: ‘It’s truly an honor to fly these airplanes’

Wayne`s World: John Mazza

"This case has been assigned to a detective for follow up, which is standard when an individual is transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no known suspicious circumstances involved in this incident," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

Email memories or tributes of John Mazza Jr. the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube