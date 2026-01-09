John Marshall will attempt to field 2026 football team after coach departure

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools updated Friday that John Marshall High School will field a varsity football team in 2026 and plans to hire a new head coach soon.

The school system issued a statement addressing the program's future after the recent departure of head coach Chip Howard.

"Over the last several days, there have been many rumors on social media regarding the future of the John Marshall varsity football program. While the program is in the middle of a leadership transition, JayEm will be fielding a varsity team next year," Richmond Schools posted Friday. "RPS looks forward to hiring a new head coach shortly, and providing a fulfilling experience for all interested students in the fall."

Howard resigned as head football coach at John Marshall High School earlier this week.

He concluded his tenure with the Justices with a 5-22 record over three seasons, though his team made a playoff appearance in 2024.

The program faced significant challenges during the past season.

John Marshall only played seven games and forfeited the last three games because they did not have enough eligible players to safely play football.

The team had dealt with several ejections and mandated suspensions throughout the season.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

