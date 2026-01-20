Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
John Legend is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Award-winning musician John Legend is coming to Richmond.

Tickets for An Evening with John Legend go on sale "soon," according to Altria Theater's website.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8.

