A Virginia man, his dog, and the art of Scamping: 'I got everything I need'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- John Holderfield is a roving retiree who is exploring our big country one back road and by way at a time.

"It's kind of hard to explain because if you were not a wanderer you wouldn’t get it," Holderfield said. "I wanted to travel because that is what I’ve done my whole life."

The 66-year-old Chesterfield man is tackling his big adventure in the smallest way possible. Holderfield's road trips include a tiny travel trailer.

"It is called Scamping,” Holderfield said. "This thing here will go anyplace."

The 13-foot long and 1,500-pound Scamp is not much larger than a walk-in closet or bathroom.

"I knew I needed a light camper," he said. "I don’t need to be pulling my home behind me. If I was going to live that life I’d just stay at home in my apartment."

Even his co-pilot Little Man weighs in at just a few pounds.

The pair has been racking up miles in their Scamp since 2017.

What their travel accommodations lack in size, it makes up for in simplicity.

"Most people I’ve seen, it takes them an hour to hook up and go. I can hook up and go in five minutes," Holderfield said. "I got everything I need. I got a TV. I got a refrigerator. Got a bed. Got a heater. Got an AC. You’ll be surprised what you can get by with in life."

From Arizona and Alabama to Texas and Tennessee, the Virginian lets his inner GPS lead him to the next roadside attraction and campground.

"I’ve seen some beautiful sunsets. I’ve seen some pretty rivers. I’ve been to places where there are no humans around you," he said.

The father of seven grown children documents his Scamping adventures on his YouTube channel.

"If you’re all wondering what me and Little Man do all day we usually hang out. Run around. See what we can see and see what we can find," he said.

From the magnificent to the mundane, Holderfield details everyday life as a Scamper.

His videos rack up thousands of views, providing an escape for his followers who can’t.

His nomadic lifestyle began after a health scare in 2008.

“I was like, you know my days could be numbered, so I need to do what I want to do so I just did it," Holderfield said.

He may be short on inside living space, but when the Nation provides you with a backyard, Holderfield said he enjoys plenty of elbow room.

"I can’t wait to get back on the road," he said. “It is better than sitting in your apartment and watching TV 24/7."

John John Holderfield is a rolling stone hauling happiness on two wheels.

“My whole life has been a journey. It’s been one big experience. One big journey,” he said. “I’ll see you down the road in the next video. Stay safe.”

