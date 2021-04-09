Watch
Reagan's would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in a home with his mother and brother in Virginia. Hinckley’s lawyers stated in a court filing on Thursday April 8, 2021, that he wants to set up a status call as soon as possible in hopes of scheduling a hearing for unconditional release. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 17:45:50-04

Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in the Virginia home he’s currently residing in with his mother and brother.

John Hinckley’s lawyers stated in a court filing Thursday that he wants to schedule a hearing for unconditional release.

Experts who've assessed Hinckley say he poses little risk to himself or others.

The filing doesn't indicate exactly what unconditional release would mean for Hinckley.

The 65-year-old has been living under increasingly fewer restrictions in a gated community in Williamsburg.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded Reagan in 1981.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
