Man wanted for suspicious activity in the Fan charged with burglary

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man who was wanted for suspicious activity in the Fan was arrested by Richmond Police on Tuesday.

John Attia, 33, of Richmond has been charged with burglary.

On Friday, police shared photos from a Ring doorbell camera that showed a man who detectives suspected might be attempting to break into several homes in the Fan.

Detectives released additional photos of the suspect on Monday. These new pictures, combined with media coverage, social media posts and tips, led to detectives identifying Attia.

The investigation into Attia continues at this time.

Anyone who may have further information about Attia or burglaries is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.