Chesterfield County administrator Joe Casey announces retirement

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County administrator Joe Casey has announced his retirement, effective next summer after exactly 10 years in his role.

Casey has worked in public service for 37 years, according to a news release, and is ready for his next chapter.

"The longing I have for time to spend with Suzanne, and to be more available for memories with my sons and their plus ones, plus the role of being a good caretaker son to an aging mother, has led me to the difficult decision to retire," he said.

The county notes that economic development has "flourished" under Casey's leadership, with LEGO and Google building campuses in Chesterfield and the addition of Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ grid-scale nuclear fusion power plant.

"These projects and many others represent $12 billion of capital investment and 10,200 new jobs, while also expanding and diversifying the county’s commercial tax base," a news release explains.

Chesterfield has also improved when it comes to transportation, such as providing local funding for Phase 1 of the Powhite Parkway Extension. The news release says hundreds of millions of dollars of additional infrastructure improvements are in the construction pipeline.

Casey is from New Jersey and started out in local government with Hanover County in 1990. He was working in Henrico County as deputy county manager when he was hired in Chesterfield.

“There are many chapters in the book of life and this chapter has been an amazing story to help write,” Casey said. “I’m looking forward to starting another chapter that hopefully will also be amazing.”

Casey's last day will be July 1, 2026, which is 10 years to the day since he began his tenure.

