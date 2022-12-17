Virginia police chief killed after being hit by truck

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- The chief of Brodnax Police was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to recover animal remains.

On Friday night, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the roadway.

As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was unable to avoid hitting the chief.

Carey was brought to a hospital where he would succumb to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Police said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that it is under investigation at this time.

Don Dugger, the mayor of Brodnax, shared the following statement following Carey's passing:

This evening the Town of Brodnax lost a dedicated member of our community. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the tragic death of Police Chief Joe Carey to a traffic crash on Route 58. Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us. He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town.



Chief Carey, 66, is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren. I ask that you keep his family and colleagues with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.