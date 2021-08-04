Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dead at 95

items.[0].image.alt
GERALD HERBERT/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2003 file photo, from left, Jack and Jo Ann Hinckley, parents of John Hinckley, leave the U.S. Courthouse in Washington after a hearing regarding John Hinckley's visitation privileges. Jo Ann Hinckley, whose son John attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and who spent her final years living with her son in Virginia, has died. Barry Levine, John Hinckley’s longtime attorney, confirmed Hinckley's death to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
HINCKLEY
Posted at 9:41 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 09:41:06-04

WASHINGTON -- Jo Ann Hinckley, whose son John Hinckley Jr. tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, has died.

Her son's lawyer Barry Levine told The Associated Press that she died in her sleep last week at the age of 95.

Jo Ann Hinckley had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in recent years from living at a Washington psychiatric hospital to being allowed to live with her full-time in Williamsburg, Virginia.

He was released in 2016. In 1981, jury had found a then 25-year-old John Hinckley not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of Reagan and three others.

HINCKLEY
FILE - This is an artist's rendering of John Hinckley Jr., right, and his parents Jack and Jo Ann in federal court in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2004. Jo Ann Hinckley, whose son John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and who spent her final years living with her son in Virginia, has died. Barry Levine, John Hinckley’s longtime attorney, confirmed Hinckley's death to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Dana Verkouteren)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.