Jill Biden travels to Virginia, New Jersey to help Democrats

Steve Helber/AP
First lady Jill Biden, right, gets a hug from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe during a rally in Richmond, Va., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 11:11 PM, Oct 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- First lady Jill Biden has campaigned for Democrats in Virginia's and New Jersey’s governors' races.

On Friday, Biden appeared at events with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor running to regain the post.

The first lady has regularly traveled the country to promote such issues as improving public education and community college, reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic and urging people to get vaccinated against the virus.

But this was Biden's first political trip since her husband took office.

Biden's visits so close to Election Day on Nov. 2 underscore the political stakes for the White House.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
