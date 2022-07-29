Richmond Police arrest man in April murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have arrested a suspect in an April murder.

On April 3, Richmond Police were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street for the report of a person shot. Police arrived and found Lakeith Ruffin Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jihad Bryant, 27, of Henrico was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

