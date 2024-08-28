Andy Cohen is coming to town to help JFS celebrate 175 years in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One hundred seventy-five years is a long time, especially considering the United States turned 248 last month. But that's how long Jewish Family Services (JFS) has been transforming lives and strengthening our community in the Richmond area.

JFS provides care, counseling, and adoption services. They've been a partner of CBS 6 for nearly a decade in our "Hand to Hold" adoption series that runs every November as part of National Adoption Month.

On September 21, JFS will celebrate its 175-year milestone with a gala event at the Dominion Energy Center with Andy Cohen as the special guest.

"He is most recognized as the host of The Real Housewives franchise and the host and executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," said JFS CEO Wendy Kreuter. "He'll be part of a funny, lively conversation at the event."

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. And the show starts at 8.

"It will be a night full of warm laughter and a conversation on the rich history of JFS as we celebrate the many friends and supporters who have helped along the way," said Kreuter.

You can find information on tickets or sponsorships by clicking here.



