JetBlue plane, Applebee's windows damaged during Richmond airport incident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An incident at Richmond International Airport Thursday damaged a JetBlue airplane and windows at the airport's Applebee's restaurant.

The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 11, according to an airport spokesperson.

"During pushback, a ramp worker pushed an aircraft back too far, causing a wingtip to strike windows covering a storage area at Applebee's," an airport spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported and damage was limited to three windows and the wingtip, the spokesperson said.

Provided to WTVR JetBlue plane wingtip struck Applebee's windows at Richmond International Airport Thursday during pushback.

JetBlue flight 1282 from Richmond to Boston returned to the gate and JetBlue worked to find another plane to continue the flight.

"Safety is our number one priority, and we will be conducting a full investigation with all relevant parties to understand how this occurred," the airport spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.