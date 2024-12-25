The touching reason this woman revived a family tradition: 'Be a blessing to get blessings'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg woman is dedicating Christmas Day to spreading joy and providing warm meals for those in need to revive a beloved family tradition.

Jessica Chapman, inspired by her grandmother's decades-long effort to give back to the community, organized a Holiday Feed on Wednesday to ensure everyone can enjoy a hot meal this holiday season.

"We have to be a blessing to get blessings," Chapman said. "We all have one thing in common, that's love."

WTVR Jessica Chapman

Chapman's grandmother hosted similar events for years but had to discontinue them due to health issues.

"Family always came together every year to give back to the community," Chapman said describing the annual activities of feeding the less fortunate on Christmas rather than opening gifts.

This year, Chapman felt compelled to bring the event back, particularly after witnessing the need within her community.

"Once I put my vision to pass and speak into existence. I let God help me do the work," she explained.

WTVR

The event featured smiling volunteers serving food, toys for children and outreach efforts that included going street by street to ensure those in need felt welcomed.

"We're doing a Christmas feed across the street from Church's Chicken," Chapman said. "You all welcome to get some food."

Chapman's efforts aimed to foster an environment of love, peace, and joy, reinforcing the idea that everyone deserves some warmth this holiday season.

"For them, it means that they feel loved," she said. "They feel welcome, they don't feel judged."

Her mission is clear: to create a sense of normalcy and humanity for all, reminding the community that during the holidays, we are all in this together.

"That's why I want to continue for them to continue to feel normal because we all are human," Chapman said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.