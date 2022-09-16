Watch Now
Due to demand, Jerry Seinfeld announces second Richmond show

Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 10:29:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has announced a second show in Richmond due to demand.

The second performance will be at 9:30 p.m. on December 2 at the Altria Theater. Last month, tickets for Seinfield's 7 p.m. show at the Altria Theater quickly sold out, according to those at the theater.

“Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance sold out within minutes,” said Brittany Griffith, Director of Marketing at Altria Theater. “For all those Seinfeld fans eager to see Jerry take the stage, here’s your second chance to get in the room.”

Tickets will go on sale on September 23. They can be purchased online, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at the Altria Box Office.

