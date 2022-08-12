RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Richmond. Tickets for the comedian’s December 2 show go on sale August 19.

“Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere,” show promoters wrote in an email. "His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials 'Jerry Before Seinfeld' and '23 Hours to Kill' along with the highly acclaimed web series, 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.' Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film 'Unfrosted' and continues to perform both nationally and internationally."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Altria Theater box office, by phone at 800-514-3849 and online.

Seinfeld fans take note, during a 2014 visit to Richmond, Jerry dined at Buz and Ned’s on Boulevard. Will he return for a second course?



WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld WHEN: Friday, December 2, 2022 7 p.m.

WHERE: Altria Theater

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, August 19, 2022 10 a.m.

TICKETS: Tickets start at $50