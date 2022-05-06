He woke up with racial slurs drawn on his face. Now his family wants justice.

POWHATAN, Va. -- Over two dozen people rallied outside the Powhatan County Courthouse on Thursday in support of a Chesterfield County teenager who they said was the victim of a 2020 hate crime and to criticize how the case has been handled by law enforcement.

"This hate crime has been traumatizing to our entire family. We are seeking justice and we want justice now," the teenager's mother Kristle Chambers said.

Law enforcement said the victim's family waited more than a year before pursuing charges, but added the case is now in the hands of a special prosecutor and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This was the second rally held for the teen this week.

The teen in question is 18-year-old Jerry Chambers Jr., who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident in September 2020. The family said he attended a house party in Powhatan County.

At some point in the night, Chambers passed out and people at the party drew racial slurs and a swastika on his face. They also draped a Confederate flag over his body as he lay hunched over a toilet.

Photos were taken of those acts and posted to social media. Protesters held large versions of those photos at the rally, while the family shared their frustration of the handling of the investigation into the case by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and disputed what the agency said happened.

"To this day -- we're still here. No justice," said the teen's father, Jerry Chambers Sr. "No justice."

An April 28 press release said the parents came to the PCSO on September 14, 2020 and said their son had been assaulted and showed photos. PCSO added the parents expressed concerns about the legal process and were not sure if they wanted to file a report.

The PCSO press release also stated:

"No further information was provided at that time. The deputy encouraged them to meet with the Commonwealth's Attorney to discuss their concerns and the deputy scheduled an appointment on September 15th at 9:45 am for them to meet with the Commonwealth's Attorney and the Powhatan Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation's Division Supervisor. The parents did not attend the appointment. The parents were contacted on two occasions afterwards by the Powhatan Sheriff's Office and both times they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation."

The department said the family returned on December 3, 2021, and indicated they wanted to file a report and launch an investigation.

The department said they investigated but couldn't bring charges because the statute of limitations had passed for misdemeanor assault and battery.

The family disputes the department's claim.

"No, we've came seeking for justice since September of 2020," Kristle Chambers said.

The family said they expressed fear for their safety but denied saying they didn't want a report filed.

As for returning in December 2021, a family advocate who started helping the month before said she told them to go request the original police report so they could complain to the FBI about a lack of progress -- but were told there was no report.

The family said they've since filed a complaint with the FBI. The agency did not say if an investigation into Powhatan's handling is underway.

For now, the Sheriff's Department said to ensure all avenues were explored, they have turned the case over to the Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney and the FBI.

The Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney requested a special prosecutor and Petersburg was appointed by the court.

Both Petersburg and the FBI say they continue to investigate and can't comment as it's an ongoing case.

Meanwhile, the Chambers and their supporters said they will continue to push the issue.