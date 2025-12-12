Trial date set for Jermiah Copeland, accused of killing fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz

NORFOLK, Va. — Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Angelina Resendiz last spring, appeared in court Wednesday at Naval Station Norfolk for a series of pretrial motions that could shape the upcoming murder trial.

Copeland is charged with murder in connection with the death of Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz, who was promoted posthumously. Resendiz was reported missing in May and her body was later found in a wooded area of Norfolk's Broad Creek neighborhood on June 9.

The court proceedings Wednesday provided insight into what evidence and testimony may or may not make it to trial, scheduled for June 2026.

Watch related: Resendiz laid to rest on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Ashes of Sailor Angelina Resendiz laid to rest on what would have been her 22nd birthday

Defense challenges evidence collection

Copeland's defense team argued that evidence was improperly obtained during the investigation. NCIS investigators testified about early interviews with Copeland before Resendiz's body was found, including blood they said they observed inside his barracks. The defense wants this evidence thrown out.

The defense also appears to be developing a theory that Resendiz was struggling with her mental health and may have committed suicide, though they did not present or explain any evidence supporting that claim during Wednesday's hearing.

Watch previous coverage: Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

Security concerns keep sailor in maximum security

Copeland has been held in a maximum security brig in Chesapeake. His defense argued he should be moved to lower security status, but prosecutors and a brig officer opposed the move. They cited the high-profile nature of the case and risks of retaliation or disruption if Copeland were placed in general population.

Judge weighs witness testimony

The judge is considering whether several witnesses should be allowed to testify at trial, including experts and alleged prior sexual assault accusers. These decisions could significantly impact how the case proceeds.

The judge denied a defense motion for a change of venue, despite arguments that media coverage could affect jury selection.

Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz

Trial timeline

The trial is expected to take the entire month of June 2026, with jury selection happening during that same timeframe in Norfolk. Resendiz's mother was not present in court Wednesday, and cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom. Copeland appeared in uniform during the proceedings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.