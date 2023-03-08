Woman last seen 3 weeks ago at Richmond cafe may have been with her dog when she disappeared, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Richmond woman and her dog last seen more than three weeks ago.

Richmond Police said 34-year-old Jeri Dilts was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 12 around 1 p.m. at a café in the 700 block of Bainbridge Street in the Manchester neighborhood.

The woman's vehicle was found parked and idling near the cafe, officers said.

Police said Dilts may have been with her dog, Guap, a brown and white Sheltie.

Officers said Dilts is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police said Dilts was reported missing by her family.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeri Dilts, her dog or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at 804-646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

