Richmond Police identify victim in Halifax Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the victim in a Wednesday homicide on Halifax Avenue as Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond.

On Wednesday just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man, now identified as Cornelius, down and unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

