How strings teacher and orchestra director Jennifer Johnson is lifting students and teachers in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover County teacher was not only being recognized as being one of the best music teachers in Central Virginia, but she's also fine-tuning how other teachers do their jobs.

Jennifer Johnson is the strings teacher and orchestra director at Liberty Middle School and Patrick Henry High School.

"It just comes out!" Johnson said. “I love music and I love what I do. I think the kids just feed off that. They learned a little bit about music from elementary school but putting it all together with an instrument is something totally different."

Johnson is not only a good teacher for kids, but for other teachers as well.

Johnson was recently awarded the Music Education Mentor Award from the Virginia Strings Teacher Association.

The award is earned by a mentor who lifts other teachers.

“It's in my nature," Johnson said. “Not just to help students, but also to help teachers and the orchestra teachers, especially in Hanover County. We do it all the time. Not just me helping them, but they help me all the time too."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Watch for Rob Cardwell's education feature stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Rob should profile, email him at rob.cardwell@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.