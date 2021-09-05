Jennifer Coleman, Richmond woman missing in Glacier National Park, found dead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jennifer Coleman, the Richmond woman believed to have gone missing while hiking in Glacier National Park in Montana last week, has been found dead, according to officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia.

"It is with heavy heart that we have to share this news. Jennifer Coleman, daughter of one of our own AWARE family, Hal and Sharon Coleman, has been located deceased," reads a statement posted to the Roanoke-based group's Facebook page Sunday evening. "Details surrounding this tragedy are not available at this time. Please respect the family as they process their grief & loss."

Officials believe Coleman was hiking around Logan Pass in the national park Monday, Aug. 30 or Tuesday, Aug. 31. Park rangers found her car in the Logan Pass parking lot, according to a park spokesperson.

The AWARE Foundation of Virginia, which shares the stories of missing people and victims of violent crime, released information that the 34-year-old Richmond woman and Roanoke native was last heard from via text.

"Jennifer sent the text [on August 30] from Highline Trail/Logan Pass to Granite Park Chalet in Montana," according to an email from the AWARE Foundation. "She was to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day, but never showed to get them. A welfare check was done at her campsite by the local sheriff’s office, where they discovered her belongings at the site. Her vehicle was located in the parking lot for the Highline Trail."

Glacier National Park Spokesperson, Brandy Burke, told CBS 6 that teams had been out searching Thursday and Friday on the ground and in the sky, with K9s searching through the trees.

Friends described Coleman as a tough as nails experienced hiker.

Coleman's cousin, Will Coleman, told CBS 6 Friday he was "lost for words."

"I was just shocked and worried," Coleman said. "She's very intelligent. She's very smart. You know, she's grown up on a farm her entire life. So, I know she has survival instincts."

Anyone with information about was asked to call the Glacier National Park tipline at 406-888-7077.