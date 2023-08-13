Jelly Roll surprises inmates at Virginia jail after viral TikTok request: 'We need a favor!'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Musician Jelly Roll made a surprise visit to the Chesterfeld County Jail Saturday to visit inmates in the Helping Addicts Recovery Progressively program.

The visit came after members of program, also known as HARP, made a video earlier this month urging the singer-songwriter to visit them while he was on tour in the Commonwealth.

"Jelly Roll we need a favor!" the group posted on their TikTok channel, which has more than 63,000 followers. "We need you to stop by the Chesterfeld County Jail... We need you to come through with a hope shot, speak life, love, strength and hope."

That video garnered more than 570,000 views.

The singer-songwriter also known as Jason Deford served prison time for possession and attempted robbery, but he turned a trouble past into a positive present.

Jelly Roll won three CMT Music Awards this year for his "Son of a Sinner" song about his struggles with drug addiction and "right and wrong."

He performed that song with the inmates as well as his hit "Save Me" during his visit.

"Jelly Roll your lyrics speak to our souls!" the group posted with video of the visit. "Thank you for sharing them with us."

Jelly Roll told the inmates that his trip to the jail was good for the soul.

Ryan Riggs, who is recovering from substance use disorder, helped facilitate the artist's visit.

Riggs credited Kerri Rhodes, the jail’s mental health director, for playing a huge part in landing the music star’s visit.

Riggs also acknowledged Sheriff Karl Leonard for doing things that most sheriffs would not even consider.

Through its popularity on TikTok, HARP RVA has raised money to help former members pay for recovery housing after they are released from the jail.

Jelly Roll performed Saturday evening at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater.

