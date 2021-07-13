Family member speaks out following fatal shooting of 20-year-old in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 20-year-old man was one of at least five people who were shot in a violent weekend in Richmond.

Jeffrey Swiney of North Chesterfield was killed in a shooting in Richmond's Fan neighborhood on early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of West Main Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found Swiney unresponsive in a business' parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Mercante.

Officers said that Swiney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources say that Swiney was trying to break up a fight when someone pulled out a gun and began to open fire. These sources also say that detectives believe that Swiney and the killer knew one another.

His uncle said that he believes an argument over a social media post may have led to his nephew's death.

"From what I was told, this was over an Instagram post or a Facebook post that was made and two other people were having an issue and Jeffrey was trying to mitigate the situation. You're not only going to take someone's life and end someone's life over something said on Facebook but you're going to ruin your life behind it also by doing the shooting. You know, because you're losing two people, not just one," William Swiney, Jeffrey's uncle, said.

Crime Insider sources confirmed that Swiney's stepfather is a member of law enforcement and showed up at the scene of the shooting on early Sunday morning to see his son dead.

Richmond Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident.