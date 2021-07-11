Witnesses urged to 'come forward' after Chesterfield man killed in Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Investigators are asking for people to come forward with tips after officers said a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Richmond's Fan neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of West Main Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police. That is near the District 5 nightclub.

When officers arrived, the found Jeffrey Swiney, of North Chesterfield, unresponsive in a business' parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Mercante.

Officials said Swiney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercante said the Medical Examiner will determine Swiney's exact cause and manner of death.

UNCUT: 20-year-old man killed in shooting near District 5 nightclub

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives.

"There were several people in the area at the time of the shooting and detectives are asking those at the scene to come forward with information for this continuing investigation," Mercante said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.