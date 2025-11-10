Jeffrey Segal appointed Richmond fire chief

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has appointed Interim Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal as the permanent Chief of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services.

Segal has served as interim chief since January 2025. He joined Richmond Fire and EMS in 2020, overseeing the department’s North Division and serving as a shift commander.

“I am grateful to be able to continue in service to a community I have grown to love deeply,” said Chief Segal in a statement. “I look forward to building on this Department’s strong legacy and thank the Mayor and our CAO for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility.”

Segal previously served with the Baltimore City Fire Department for over 30 years, rising through the ranks to Assistant Chief.

His appointment is effective Nov. 29.

Richmond also on Monday announced the creation of a new unsworn role within the fire department of senior business officer, which has been filled by Richmond Organizational Strategist Jeff Gray.

Gray will oversee the department's finances and administrative activities, building on the recently hired internal standards officer role which focuses on monitoring compliance.

The Richmond Fire Department proposed three new policies alongside the personnel announcements.



Fire Inspection Control Measures and Guidance: Provides clear guidance for inspections to ensure they are done the same way across the city.

Anti-Corruption Policy: Reinforces the department’s commitment to honesty and accountability.

Purchasing and Procurement Policy: Ensures that resources and supplies are purchased responsibly, with a streamlined process.

