Chesterfield police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing

woman who was last seen on November 27.

The woman, 82-year-old Jeanette Osterbind, was last seen by her family at her home on November 26 on the 5800 block of Osterbind Lane.

Osterbind is a white female, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes, glasses, and long white hair.

Osterbind drives a 2015 grey Dodge Journey with Virginia license plate 46247H.

Surveillance footage captured Osterbind traveling into Chesterfield County on Hull Street Road at 4:30 p.m. on November 27.

Osterbind's family says she may have a possible cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Osterbind's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!