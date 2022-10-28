Richmond Police officer arrested for rape

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police officer Jean Assad was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery, Richmond Police announced Friday.

Assad, who joined the Richmond Police Department in 2017, has been placed on leave without pay.

While Richmond Police have not released details into the circumstances surrounding the charges, Crime Insider sources have shared some information with Jon Burkett.

Burkett is in court Friday morning for Assad's arraignment in Richmond Circuit Court and will have an update as soon as that hearing concludes.

Refresh this page for updates.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.