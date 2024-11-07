Watch Now
Hopewell High School retires jersey of Jayvion Taylor, student who died at football practice

Jayvion Taylor, a 10th grade student who played JV football for Hopewell, was remembered Tuesday as a "genuine and remarkable student."
Hopewell, Va. — Hopewell High School has retired the jersey of a student who died during football practice this summer, according to a social media post from the school district.

Jayvion Taylor, a 10th-grade student who played JV football for Hopewell, died of a heart attack during football practice in August.

Local News

A Hopewell High School student died at football practice. Here's what happened.

Elizabeth Holmes

"Last night, during the JV football game, Jayvion Taylor’s jersey was officially retired, marking a heartfelt tribute to his legacy," the school district wrote on Facebook. "Surrounded by family and friends, this special moment honored his memory and passion for the game he loved."
Taylor is remembered as a "genuine and remarkable student."

