Funeral arrangements shared for young basketball star Jaylen Martinez

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The mother of Jaylen Martinez, a young basketball star who died unexpectedly this week, has shared information on his funeral arrangements.

Ciera Martinez shared that the viewing will be on Tuesday, July 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road. His celebration of life will be on Wednesday, July 2, at 11:30 a.m. at the Henrico Sports & Event Center.



"Let’s show up & show out for my boy like y'all always do," Ciera Martinez wrote on Facebook.

Jaylen was a rising star in the AAU basketball community and had led Liberty Middle School to a county championship while averaging 27 points per game.

He was set to attend Benedictine this fall.

The son of former VCU star Joey Rodriguez, Jaylen was a fixture around the VCU basketball program over the years.

"His competitor's spirit and love of the game endeared him to everyone here who had the opportunity to get to know him through Ciera and his father, VCU Basketball alumnus Joey Rodriguez. There are no adequate words to soothe his loved ones' pain, but the entire VCU Basketball community stands ready to provide whatever love and support we can to lift the Martinez and Rodriguez families during this devastating time," a statement from VCU read.

