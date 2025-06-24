Remembering Jaylen Martinez: Community mourns death of young basketball star, son of VCU legend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Jaylen Martinez, the son of VCU basketball legend Joey Rodriguez, died unexpectedly on Monday. Rodriguez was a key player on the Rams' Final Four team in 2011.

Jaylen was a rising star in the AAU basketball community. Last year, he led his team at Liberty Middle School to a county championship while averaging 27 points per game. He was set to play for Benedictine this fall.

The young athlete was by his father's side last November when Joey's jersey was raised to the rafters at the Siegel Center alongside other Ram greats.

Rodriguez, who is currently an assistant coach at Florida International University in Miami, posted photos of himself and his son on social media Monday night without comment.

The VCU basketball community is collectively mourning the loss of the promising young player who had already begun to make his own mark on the court.

Our thoughts are with Joey Rodriguez, Jaylen's mother, and all of his extended family during this difficult time.

