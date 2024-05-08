Richmond man arrested in connection to fatal alley shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department announced that a man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Daniel Mallory.

Police say the second-degree murder charge as well as other charges are pending against 21-year-old Jason Morton, Jr. of Richmond.

The victim, Daniel Mallory, was found dead on the night of April 30 in an alley near Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

If you have any information regarding the shooting or Morton's arrest, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

