Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares addresses his investigation into American Muslims for Palestine

RICHMOND, Va. -- A truck filled with body armor and tactical gear bound for Israel was loaded up in Richmond on Wednesday.

Sheriff's departments from around Virginia donated 800 surplus protective vests, 50 helmets, and 75 protective plates to Israeli citizens and first responders after Attorney General Jason Miyares (R - Virginia) put out the call to do so.

"We're a big-hearted country at our core," Miyares said. " Americans are good and decent and noble people."

Local News Virginia law enforcement sends protective gear to vulnerable Israeli communities Tracy Sears

On Tuesday, the Virginia Attorney General's Office opened an investigation into the fundraising practices AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine.

CBS 6 asked Miyares whether the investigation was politically motivated after the group called the investigation both defamatory and dangerous.

"This latest attempt to smear and silence American Muslims who speak up for Palestinian human rights is not only defamatory, but dangerous."



Read our full statement here: https://t.co/jvUvtp8BV7 pic.twitter.com/fHUyCQPErw — American Muslims for Palestine (@AMPalestine) October 31, 2023

"My job is, when information is brought to me, to make sure that all of our charities in Virginia are acting in a proper manner. That they are practicing both their fiduciary duties, but they're also not violating the law. That's my duty. That's the oath of office that I took. And that's not the only charity that I've obviously looked at," Miyares said.

Astatement posted on the Attorney General’s Office website shed some light on the investigation.

"The Attorney General’s Office has reason to believe that the organization may be soliciting contributions in the Commonwealth without first having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services," the statement read. "In addition, the Attorney General will investigate allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.