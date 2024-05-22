Virginia cheer coach, modeling recruiter charged with child porn

LEESBURG, Va. -- A Virginia man who was a USA Cheer coach and modeling recruiter faces multiple child porn charges, according to Virginia State Police and the Northern Virginia-Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force.

"Virginia State Police has developed new information that Jason R. Fragale, 38, was using the alias 'Jason Mariani' and presenting himself as a USA Cheer coach and a “modeling” recruiter in late 2022 and spring 2023 for young girls," according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson. "Investigators are seeking anyone who went to his Reston business on Freedom Drive for photo shoots, cheer lessons and/or recruitment coaching."

Earlier this year, the task force obtained 10 felony warrants against Fragale.

Virginia State Police Jason Robert Fragale, 38, of Kissimmee, Fla., and Leesburg, Va.

"The five felony counts of possession of child pornography and five felony counts of reproduction of child pornography stem from an investigation that was generated by a cyber tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators tracked the IP address to Fragale's Leesburg residence," the spokesperson said. "Fragale was arrested in February at a Florida airport just before leaving the country. He was extradited back to Virginia and is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center."

Investigators said Fragale contacted children through messaging apps and may also have victims in Florida where he lived and had ties to a cheerleading company “The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Special Agent Georgie Torres at 407-245-0888 or georgietorres@fdle.state.fl.us . Any potential Virginia victims should contact Special Agent Michael Bullock at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or 571-581-4420.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.