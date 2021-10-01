Where is Jasmine Moore? Chesterfield mom missing for one year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It has been one year since Jasmine Moore was reported missing and the fate of the Chesterfield mother remains a mystery.

Moore was 24-year-old when friends said they last saw her on October 3, 2020, at her home on Rowanty Court.

Moore's parents said when they had not heard from their daughter, they quickly knew something was wrong.

“No contact with her friends, me or him, or sisters or brothers. Something isn’t right and I just want my child back, safe, unharmed,” Moore's mother Lucinda Jordan told CBS 6 days after the disappearance.

She described her daughter as happy, bubbly, and kind.

Chesterfield Police released photographs of Moore’s black Ford found abandoned on Monday, October 5. Lt. Brad Conner said a Prince George County officer spotted the car on the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 95 near exit 45.

“There were no keys in the vehicle,” Conner stated. “We’ve looked through it and are trying to see if there’s anything in the vehicle that may lead to her whereabouts.”

Moore is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Chesterfield Police had no new information to provide when asked for an update on the investigation into Moore's disappearance.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

