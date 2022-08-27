Missing 23-year-old Hanover woman last seen Sunday, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 23-year-old woman last seen Sunday in Hanover County.

Jasmine Destiny Hughes, of Montpelier, was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office Jasmine Destiny Hughes

Hughes is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 123 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The 23-year-old was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt with a green check mark, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Hughes' whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story

